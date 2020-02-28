CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial girls basketball team is gearing up for its second appearance in the region tournament in the last three years.

The Lady Eagles hit the gym Thursday as they get set to face a Kerrville Tivy team that beat them in this same round two years ago.

Coach Roy De La Pena says his team looks at the success of the other three teams in the region tournament and wants to emulate them. The trio of Tivy, Flour Bluff and San Antonio Veterans have all gone to state in the last three years.

KIII