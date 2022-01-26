Veterans Memorial looking to reload in 2022

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial Eagles always expect to be state contenders and while 2022 is no different, they'll have to do it while filling some big holes in the roster.
Coach Lee Yeager must find a way to help replace the production lost from the graduation of Eagles' stalwarts Daylan Pena (Texas State) and Jose Acuna (Philadelphia Phillies draftee) who played varsity all four seasons.
Even with those losses, Vets still has multiple Division I players including Xavier Perez (former Florida commit) on the mound and Nick Reyes (UTSA commit) in the outfield. Tanner Johnson has also committed to Texas A&M-Kingsville.