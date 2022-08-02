Veterans Memorial blasts Victoria West to maintain district lead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial boys basketball team reasserted itself atop District 29-5A with an 80-52 whipping of visiting Victoria West Tuesday.
The Eagles got out to a double digit first half lead and never looked back. Vets (13-1 in district) was coming off losing its first district game of the season to Flour Bluff (12-2 in district) last Friday. The Eagles still have a one game lead in the standings over the Hornets with both teams having split the season series.
Victoria West is also likely headed to the playoffs and can get in win a win in its final two games or a loss by either Ray or King, both of whom still have to face Vets to close out the season.