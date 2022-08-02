Veterans Memorial blasts Victoria West to maintain district lead

The Eagles bounced back from their first district loss with a thumping of the visiting Warriors.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Veterans Memorial boys basketball team reasserted itself atop District 29-5A with an 80-52 whipping of visiting Victoria West Tuesday.

The Eagles got out to a double digit first half lead and never looked back. Vets (13-1 in district) was coming off losing its first district game of the season to Flour Bluff (12-2 in district) last Friday. The Eagles still have a one game lead in the standings over the Hornets with both teams having split the season series.