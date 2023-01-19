Veterans Memorial softball returning a talented junior-heavy team

The Eagles look to improve off an area round appearance last season.

The Veterans Memorial Eagles were good last season, but now they want to be great with a younger, but experienced team returning.

The Eagles finished second in the district behind Flour Bluff with Head Coach Paula Salinas also earning her 500th career victory during the season. But it was an early playoff exit for vets with the Eagles falling to Mercedes in the second round.

The Eagles have bigger expectations of themselves with a talented junior-heavy team and Coach Salinas says as long as her players are able to adapt and play where they're needed, they're certainly capable of making a deep playoff run.

The Eagles are in the South Zone in District 29-5A with Flour Bluff and several other CCISD schools. They'll need to surpass the Hornets this year to avoid a zone play-in series at the end of the regular season.