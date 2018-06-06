The Veterans Memorial Eagles' baseball team was given a community-wide pep rally Tuesday night before their first trip to the state tournament this week.

The Eagles players and coaches were on hand at Cabaniss Field as were several dignitaries from the city and district including Mayor Joe McComb and CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. Cheerleaders from all six CCISD schools were there as was the Eagles' band.

Veterans Memorial is in just its third year of varsity play, and for the seniors like Jaythen Luna that helped build the program. Tuesday's celebration was just a bonus for an already-rewarding trip to state.

The eagles will be leaving for Round Rock Wednesday morning. They'll face Forney in one of the 5A State Semifinals Thursday night at 7 pm at Dell Diamond.

© 2018 KIII