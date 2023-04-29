Veterans Memorial tops Ray to claim 29-5A baseball championship and other zone scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The four baseball playoff spots out of District 29-5A were set Saturday with South Zone teams claiming all three series.
The 14th-ranked Veterans Memorial Eagles topped #2 Ray for the second straight day, this time 2-1 in Game 3 to claim the district title. Both teams will now head to the playoffs with the Eagles the top-seed out of the district and the Texans the 2-seed.
The King Mustangs needed two games and two separate ballparks to get a series win over Gregory-Portland and clinch a playoff berth. The Mustangs fell to the Wildcats 4-0 at Cabaniss in Game 2, which was resumed after being delayed Friday due to weather.
King then rebounded with a 5-1 win over the Wildcats in Game 3 just a few hours later over at G-P's park. The road team won every game in the series.
The #19th-ranked Carroll Tigers returned home with a series-clinching shutout win over Victoria East, 2-0. The Tigers won the series 2-1 and now head to the playoffs as the 3-seed out of the district.