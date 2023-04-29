Veterans Memorial tops Ray to claim 29-5A baseball championship and other zone scores

The Eagles took the last two games of the series. The other two playoff spots out of the district were determined Saturday as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The four baseball playoff spots out of District 29-5A were set Saturday with South Zone teams claiming all three series.

The 14th-ranked Veterans Memorial Eagles topped #2 Ray for the second straight day, this time 2-1 in Game 3 to claim the district title. Both teams will now head to the playoffs with the Eagles the top-seed out of the district and the Texans the 2-seed.

The King Mustangs needed two games and two separate ballparks to get a series win over Gregory-Portland and clinch a playoff berth. The Mustangs fell to the Wildcats 4-0 at Cabaniss in Game 2, which was resumed after being delayed Friday due to weather.

King then rebounded with a 5-1 win over the Wildcats in Game 3 just a few hours later over at G-P's park. The road team won every game in the series.

The #19th-ranked Carroll Tigers returned home with a series-clinching shutout win over Victoria East, 2-0. The Tigers won the series 2-1 and now head to the playoffs as the 3-seed out of the district.