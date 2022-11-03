Vets boys, G-P girls soccer teams both celebrating district titles
The Veterans Memorial boys had wrapped up the district title even before the win over G-P, while the Ladycats clinched the crown with a victory over the Eagles.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were two different district champions that took the field Friday afternoon at Cabaniss. Click above to see highlights of the Veterans Memorial boys' and Gregory-Portland girls' wins.
BOYS DISTRICT 29-5A: Gregory-Portland 1, Veterans Memorial 6
GIRLS DISTRICT 29-5A: Gregory-Portland 2, Veterans Memorial 0
