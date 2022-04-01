Vets boys, girls sweep rival Flour Bluff; Ray's Dodd gets win #500

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a busy Tuesday night on the high school basketball court with first place rivalry games and a career milestone win.
The #10 Veterans Memorial girls got out to a double digit second half lead over Flour Bluff and then had to rally in a 41-40 win. Flour Bluff's Harlie Gallaspy missed a runner at the buzzer that would have given the Hornets the win on the home court.
The Vets boys followed that game with a win of their own, topping the rival Hornets 58-46 to also grab first place in the standings.
Also in District 29-5A, Ray Texans coach Robert Dodd got career win number 500 with the 66-51 victory over visiting Victoria East.