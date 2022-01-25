West Oso beats rival Miller to even up district standings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The West Oso Bears had a great night on the home court with a pair of wins over Miller.
The Bears' boys had a fourth quarter rally to top the rival Bucs 64-61. Both teams are now 6-1 in district and each have beaten the other. That could mean a tiebreaker at the end of the regular season, likely on a neutral court. It would be a fitting send off to the rivalry as a district game with Miller moving back up to Class 5A next season.
Earlier in the night the West Oso girls held off a late Miller run to win 39-26. The Bears sit in third place in the district behind Beeville Jones and Rockport-Fulton. Click the video above for highlights of both games.