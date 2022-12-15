Refugio's in the 2A state football championship game. Here's what you need to know.

How much are tickets? How much is parking? We have you covered.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Alex Placencia's go-ahead 20-yard field goal sent the Bobcats soaring past Timpson 24-21 and into this week's UIL State 2A Championship in Arlington.

Refugio (14-1) faces undefeated Hawley at 11 a.m. Thursday at AT&T Stadium. For those who can't make the trip, the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Southwest (formerly Fox Sports Southwest).

For those planning on going, here are some things to know:

Tickets

Tickets will only be available online at SeatGeek.com. Tickets WILL NOT be available for purchase at the AT&T Stadium box office.

Tickets can be bought for $15 using discount code: 2ADIN at SeatGeek.com, according to the Refugio ISD Facebook page. Without the code, tickets are $20.

Parking

Parking passes will only be available on Thursday. Parking access for the game will not be available beforehand.

Cash also WILL NOT be accepted. Only credit card payments will be accepted, and fees are $20 for a car and $50 for a bus or RV.

Bag policy