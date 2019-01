CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The IceRays had more fights than goals at the end of the first period. But, would eventually find some offense that would lead to a 3-2 win over the Shreveport Mudbugs in overtime.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!