IceRays looking for turnaround season

Corpus Christi is hoping the addition of some junior league veterans will improve its standing in the NAHL South.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The IceRays were out at the American Bank Center Monday for the first scrimmage and practice of the year as they look to put last year behind them.

Corpus Christi finished last in the South Division and second to last in points out of 29 teams in the NAHL. Only 12 players returned from last year's roster and the IceRays hope that an influx of veteran players with junior hockey experience will lead to more success in 2023. That includes two new goalies after CC allowed a league-high 255 goals last season.

The preseason gets underway this weekend with a couple of games in Shreveport. The defending league champion Oklahoma Warriors then come to town a week from Friday for the final preseason game.

The IceRays will begin the season in mid-September at the NAHL Showcase up in Blaine, Minnesota.