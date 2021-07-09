IceRays returning after canceled 2020 season

Corpus Christi sees the return of the IceRays next week for the first time in a year and a half with the team heading to Minnesota for the NAHL Showcase.

The heat outside might be rising sweltering, but the American Bank Center is freezing inside for the first time since spring of 2020 with the return of the Corpus Christi IceRays.

The IceRays are ready to resume play in the NAHL after the league shut down the season last year due to COVID. Corpus Christi has a new coach in its return with Michael Lysyj (pronounced lee-SEE) manning the bench. Lysyj comes over from Des Moines where he was an assistant in the USHL.

Corpus Christi begins its season next week with the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota. The first home games will be Friday, September 24th and Saturday the 25th against the Lone Star Brahmas.