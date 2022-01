CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays came out on fire and rode two early goals to a 3-1 win over the Amarillo Wranglers Friday at the American Bank Center to open a pivotal series in the playoff standings.

Nathan Butler and Colby Seitz scored two goals in under two minutes and Stefan Carney had a solid night in the net to hold off the Wranglers. Corpus Christi is just two points behind Amarillo with the win heading into the series finale Saturday night.