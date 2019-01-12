CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The New Mexico Ice Wolves (5-10-0-2, 12 pts.) departed Corpus Christi with three of a potential four points on the weekend following a 6-2 win Saturday against the IceRays at American Bank Center.

The IceRays dropped back to the .500 mark (12-12-2-3, 29 pts.) just one game shy of the midway point of their 2019-20 NAHL season.

Shane Bull and Ryan Coughlin each scored on the power play for Corpus Christi. Jeremy Forman and Cal Sandquist combined for 26 saves.

New Mexico’s Alex Dominique (7:58) and Keegan Langefels (8:33) scored 35 seconds apart to give the Ice Wolves a 2-0 lead in the first period.

The IceRays tallied power play goals early in the second (Bull, 1:20) and third (Coughlin, 1:31) periods. Between those goals, New Mexico’s Spencer Rudrud scored. Tristan Rand, Zach Frisk and Philip Ekberg registered goals to close the game.

The 6-2 win marked the first time the expansion Ice Wolves scored more than four times in a game. The six goals against matched a season-high for the IceRays. Corpus Christi, the second-least penalized team in the NAHL, went 6-for-7 on the penalty kill.

