Toss a teddy onto the ice during the IceRays Teddy Bear Toss

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays need their fans to help them gather teddy bears for local kids in need!

The annual Teddy Bear Toss is this Friday night, Dec. 13, at the American Bank Center and tickets are only $10!

Fans should bring a teddy bear to toss onto the ice after the IceRays score their first goal. It's one of the only times fans are encouraged to throw things onto the ice!

