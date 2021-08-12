Toss a teddy onto the ice during the IceRays Teddy Bear Toss

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays need their fans to help them gather teddy bears for local kids in need!
The annual Teddy Bear Toss is this Friday night, Dec. 13, at the American Bank Center and tickets are only $10!
Fans should bring a teddy bear to toss onto the ice after the IceRays score their first goal. It's one of the only times fans are encouraged to throw things onto the ice!
For more information, visit the IceRays Facebook page here.
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Jury awards family of drunk driving victims more than $301 billion after suspect was overserved at Corpus Christi bar
- 'Crime Stoppers tip' leads to seizure of 24 marijuana plants, two arrested
- Operation Heat Help: Qualified residents can get up to $100 credit a month on natural gas bill this winter
- Texas A&M University-Kingsville professor explains redistricting lawsuit filed against Texas
- Woman arrested after pulling gun, threatening to shoot others over parking spot, police say