CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) — The Sinton Pirates are one of the area's baseball powerhouses, and tonight the Hooks honored the teams that started it all for the Pirates.

The back-to-back state championship teams of 1988 and 1989 were acknowledged before Friday's game in honor of the 30th anniversary of the program's first title.

Former Coach Gene Kasprzyk, who also does color commentary on the radio for the Hooks, was on hand as were 18 of his former players. Sinton announced they are renaming the Pirates' baseball field 'Gene Kasprzyk Field,' an honor Coach K said he didn't know was coming.

