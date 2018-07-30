CORPUS CHRISTI (CC HOOKS) — Carmen Benedetti's sixth-inning home run paved the way toward a four-run frame for the Hooks, who dispatched Midland, 4-2, in Sunday's series finale at Whataburger Field.

After enduring a season-long six game losing streak, Corpus Christi has won two in a row.

RockHounds right-hander Ben Bracewell (3-7) retired 13 in a row before Anibal Sierra gave the Hooks life in the sixth. Benedetti was next and launched a homer over the left-field fence. The Michigan native has notched four home runs and 14 RBIs in 13 games since coming off the disabled list.

Doubles by Stephen Wrenn and Josh Rojas put Corpus Christi in front, 3-2. With two away, Rojas advanced on a wild pitch and raced home when catcher Jason Goldstein's throw to third sailed into foul ground.

Lefty Brett Adcock seized the two-run advantage by hurling four hitless innings of relief. Adcock (1-0) survived four walks and stranded a pair in scoring position in the ninth.

Hooks starter Hector Perez did not allow a hit over the first four innings. The RockHounds got their runs on consecutive hits in the fifth: a Nate Mondou double, Luis Barrera triple, and Skye Bolt RBI single.

Perez struck out six against three hits and two walks.

Corpus Christi welcomes San Antonio to town Monday night. Lefty Framber Valdez (3-4, 4.13) is slated to pitch the series opener for the Hooks. The Missions counter with southpaw Logan Allen (10-4, 2.59). First pitch 7:05.

