Hooks, Travelers game postponed, will play doubleheader Thursday at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday’s game between the Hooks and the Arkansas Travelers has been postponed due to the stormy weather.
The game is scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday, May 20. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch, with game two scheduled to start approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game, Hooks officials announced Wednesday.
Fans who have tickets to Thursday’s game, or wish to purchase for Thursday, will have access to both games.
Tickets for Wednesday’s game may be exchanged for any remaining home game during the regular season, based on availability. Rainchecks can be redeemed at the Whataburger Field Box Office.
