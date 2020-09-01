CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks announced Thursday when the 2020 Houston Astros Caravan would make its stop in Corpus Christi.

The Caravan will make their first stop Thursday, Jan. 16, at Driscoll Children's Hospital before heading to Whataburger Field. Infielder Jack Mayfield, pitcher Rogelio Armenteros, and 2019 Hooks Player of the Year Abraham Toro will be part of the Caravan that visits Corpus Christi.

The Corpus Christi Police and Fire departments will square off in a softball game at 6 p.m. coached by Toro, Mayfield, and Armenteros. The softball event is open to the public.

Hooks fans can RSVP to the Caravan on Facebook to get the latest updates.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: