NEW YORK — It’s a pitching rematch of Game 1 of the ALCS as Zack Greinke and Masahiro Tanaka go head to head in Game 4 in the Bronx.

Tanaka got the best of the Astros to open the series, allowing one hit over six innings. Greinke didn’t fare as well, allowing 3 runs over six innings.

Houston leads the series, 2-1. We're keeping a running account of the game below.

Fourth inning

Both teams went down in order. Astros holding onto a 3-1 lead.

Third inning

George Springer goes deep with 2 men on to give Houston a 3-1 lead! In the bottom of the inning, Greinke put the Yankees down in order.

Second inning

The Astros went down in order in the top half of the inning. The Yankees put one man on in the bottom half of the inning, but Greinke struck out Aaron Judge to end it. Still 1-0 Yankees.

First inning

Michael Brantley walked, but was stranded at first. In the bottom of the inning, the Yankees loaded up the bases and then scored on a Brett Gardner walk. Yankees lead, 1-0.

RELATED: AJ Hinch will pull Astros from the field if Yankees fans throw things at them

RELATED: ALCS SCHEDULE: When to watch the Astros and Yankees after Game 4 delay

RELATED: Astros potential World Series tickets go on sale today: Here's what you need to know