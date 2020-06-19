WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Houston Astros player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Friday evening.

The player, who wasn’t identified, tested positive “several days ago” while the team was working out.

“The player experienced minor symptoms and is recovering well,” General Manager James Click said. “We were fortunate to be able to take swift action once we learned of the player testing positive.”

No other players to date have tested positive, Click said.

