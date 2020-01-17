CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Houston Astros Baseball Club were in town Thursday to meet some of their fans.

The Astros first stopped at Driscoll Children's Hospital before heading to Whataburger Field.

Astros players who came into Corpus Christi included Infielder Jack Mayfield, pitcher Rogelio Armenteros, and 2019 Hooks Player of the Year Abraham Toro.

"Patients don't get to see a lot of people throughout the day, so seeing their smile whenever we go in is special. So that's kinda what we do it for to see the kids," Mayfield said.

While the players were at Whataburger Field, they coached a friendly game of softball between the Corpus Christi Fire and Police Departments.

