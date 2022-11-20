'We're not good at anything' | Kelvin Sampson not impressed with Houston's ranking

The Cougars are ranked #2 in the latest poll, which is the highest ranking for the school in almost 40 years. Just don't tell their coach.

HOUSTON — University of Houston fans are pumped up over the men's basketball team. The Cougars are ranked #2 in the latest poll, which is the highest ranking for the school in almost 40 years.

Houston was ranked third in the preseason before moving up to second after beating the Oregon Ducks by 10 on the road.

Despite the great start to the season, head coach Kelvin Sampson said it's not good enough.

"If you're asking me about a specific part of the game, I'd tell you we're not good at anything," Sampson said. "

Sampson said the Coogs managed to improve their pace offensively this week, and they're rebounding more consistently.

Houston takes on Kent State this Saturday.

Houston opened the season with four straight blowouts and made a statement in its first big test of the season against Oregon.

The Cougars are holding teams to 46 points per game and have four players averaging double-figures scoring, led by preseason All-American Marcus Sasser's 16.8 points per game.

