30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans, says lawyer; team releases statement

"This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct," the Texans said Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Attorney Tony Buzbee says all 30 women who made claims of sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson have settled with the Houston Texans.

More than two dozen women sued Watson, who was accused of acting inappropriately during private massage sessions, while he was Houston's quarterback.

Last month, Buzbee announced 20 of those 24 lawsuits have been settled.

While only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others had also intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached, Buzbee said.

The terms of the settlements were not released.

"It takes an incredible amount of fortitude for a victim of sexual misconduct to come forward," Buzbee said in a statement. "It is even more difficult when the alleged wrongdoer is famous, rich or powerful."

All four cases filed against Watson will continue, according to Buzbee.

In a statement, the Texans say they had no knowledge of Watson's alleged misconduct, but that they decided to resolve the decision "amicably."

KHOU 11 News reached out to Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, who told us, "What the Texans decided to do in their own self interest is between them and Mr. Buzbee. It has no significance to Deshaun’s cases at all."

Read the full statement from Tony Buzbee:

"Today all of the women who have made, or intended to make, claims against the Houston Texans organization have resolved their claims. The terms of the settlements, to include the amounts paid each, are confidential. I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans' alleged role, other than to say that there is a marked contract in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations, and the way in which Watson's team has done so. As has previously reported, only one of the thirty women who made allegations against the Texans filed a formal lawsuit. That particular lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice as soon as the appropriate settle paperwork is complete.

It takes an incredible amount of fortitude for a victim of sexual misconduct to come forward. it is even more difficult when the alleged wrongdoer is famous, rich or powerful. As I've said before, these cases started with one phone call, from one brave and strong woman: Ashley Solis. Because of her willingness to speak out, soon other followed. I admire Ashley Solis and the other women who were courageous enough to make their voices heard. I hope their bravery serves as an example to others who have been subjected to similar conduct. Every story has a hero- in this story that hero is Ashley Solis and the other women who, despite the ridicule, criticism, and vitriol directed at them, endured.

The four filed cases against Deshaun Watson will continue. We hope to try them all in the spring of next year. In the mean-time we will continue to do the important work to prepare for such."

Read the full statement from the Houston Texans:

"We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021.

Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson's alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct."