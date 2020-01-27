CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To Myles Smith and many, Kobe Bryant was a champion, a legend the Black Mamba.

"I remember his farewell tour and everything it's just like man, it feels like he was just in the NBA, just playing and now, he's gone" said Smith.

Smith is a Point Guard at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Kobe was his first hero.

Gianna Bryant, Kobe Bryant's 13 year-old daughter also died in the hellicopter crash, and for Evan Smith, a sophomore Point Guard, knowing what this young athlete had potential to do is what stung the most.

"I've seen videos of her doing highlights when she was 11 or 12. I knew she could be good" said Evan.

To these young ballers, just watching how Kobe Bryant played the game taught them countless lessons and discipline.

"Stay in the gym. It doesn't matter who's there, who's not there. You're always competting against somebody. That's the biggest thing I got from Kobe." said Smith.

The death of Kobe Bryant didn't discourage the brothers, instead, it inspired them to hit the polished wooden floors.

"Man I got to get in the gym. He would. That's the least he would do."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: