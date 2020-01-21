HOUSTON — *EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video is from December when Deshaun Watson was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.*

Ever wonder how much your favorite NFL quarterbacks make per hour?

The data will likely make you very, very jealous.

*Fair warning, it's a whole lot of money.*

All Home Connections, an authorized AT&T retailer, crunched the numbers and compiled mind blowing data to determine how much money professional quarterbacks made per hour and per minute during the 2018 season.

Aaron Rodgers has the highest yearly salary of any starting NFL quarterback bringing in $66,900,000 a year.

That means Rodgers makes an hourly wage of $8,762,304 -- which is about $146,038 per minute of playtime.

That's more than most people make in a whole year.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has the lowest yearly salary. He makes about $630,000 a year.

Don't cry for Prescott though. That's still $65,620 per hour. That's more than what 50 percent of American households make in an entire year.

So how much does Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson rake in every year?

Watson earns $123,704.56 per hour of playtime. When you break it down, that's $2,061.74 per minute of playtime.

READ: Watch Deshaun Watson's unbelievable overtime escape that set up the game-winning kick

Super Bowl bound San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had the highest hourly rate of any NFL quarterback.

In 2018, he took 197 snaps and had an estimated playtime of 1 hour, 31 minutes and 3 seconds.

That comes to a yearly salary of $41,950,000. But his hourly wage calculates out to be $27,645,113.

Per the study, it would take a person who makes $80,000 a year over 345 years to make what Garoppolo makes in one hour!

Jealous yet?

Tap here to see how much all 32 NFL quarterbacks make per year, per hour and per minute.

*Methodology: All Home Connections calculated the estimated total time played for every starting NFL quarterback in the 2018 season. They then calculated their number of total snaps in the regular season and playoff games and multiplied that by their offense's average seconds per play. They then divided that by their 2018 earnings to find out how much they made per hour of playtime.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM