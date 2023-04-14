x
H.S. Baseball & Softball on the Diamond: Fri. 4/14

It was a STACKED schedule with a Blitz-like show of six highlights throughout the day!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was undoubtedly the best night of Coastal Bend high school baseball and softball with the schedule loaded from start-to-finish today. Here are the highlight games:

10 PM SHOW (highlights above):
BASEBALL:
District 29-5A:
#2 Ray 13, Gregory-Portland 1

#24 Carroll 0, #17 Veterans Memorial 3

District 31-4A:
#13 Calallen 13, #10 Tuloso-Midway 0 (F/5)

District 30-3A:
Santa Gertrudis 0, #1 London 10 (F/5)

SOFTBALL:
District 29-5A:
Carroll 6, Veterans Memorial 5

6 PM SHOW:
BASEBALL:
District 30-4A:
Port Lavaca Calhoun 1, #1 Sinton 11 (F/6) 

