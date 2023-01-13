H.S. Softball: Calallen Wildcats looking to set the bar high this season.

Calallen reached the Region Final last season. This will be coach Lentz 11th season with the program.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High School softball officially started across the state.

The Calallen Wildcats have been one of the most consistent programs over the last five years or so including two trips to state in that span. Calallen is coming off a run to the region semifinal last year but returns only three-time starters from that team.

This season, there are a few holdovers from the 2021 state tournament team and so they're looking for that return to glory but expect some early season learning lessons.

"You set the bar. When you come back, guess what? You have to have to set it a little bit higher, and you have to set it a little bit higher, and I think these girls are going to be able to accept that challenge and see what happens. The biggest thing I'm trying to see out of them is them coming together. Can they fight? And last but not least, can they be self-less when they do that?" said Calallen Head Softball Coach, Teresa Lentz.

"If we can do all those things, anything is possible".

Scrimmages get started on Saturday the 28th and the first day of games is Monday, February 13th.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.