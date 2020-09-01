CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi IceRays announced Thursday that they have parted ways with their head coach and general manager effective immediately.

Nate Weossner was named as interim head coach and replaced Al Rooney. Weossner will coach his first game Friday against the Shreveport Mudbugs.

"We would like to thank Al Rooney for his contributions to the IceRays over the past two seasons," IceRays President Cassidy Lange said. "We wish Al and his family the best in future endeavors."

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: