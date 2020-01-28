CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New changes are coming to Whataburger Field after an agreement was made between the Corpus Christi Hooks and Corpus Christi City Council.

City Council unanimously approved to allocates $3 million for improvements to the Whataburger Field.

According to the Hooks, improvements include extended ballpark safety netting, state-of-the-art outfield LED video wall, corrosive I-beam and steel repairs, new wall padding, upgrades to player training and clubhouse areas, and enhancements and refurbishments of hospitality areas.

"We worked diligently with city officials to reach an agreement that ensures Whataburger Field will continue to serve as one of the top-tier venues in the country for baseball of all levels and year-round community events," Hooks General Manager Wes Weigle said. "We're grateful for the city's commitment to Hooks Baseball and Whataburger Field as a premier location for affordable, family-friendly entertainment in Corpus Christi. We cannot wait to get to work modernizing the ballpark for all of Corpus Christi and our visitors to enjoy."

The Hooks' current stadium lease with the City of Corpus Christi runs until 2035.

The Hooks begin their 2020 season Thursday, April 9 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





