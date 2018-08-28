Ingleside (KIII News) — More than a year after being hit by Hurricane Harvey, athletes at Ingleside High School are back in their gym.

Monday was the first day of practice at home for the Ingleside Lady Mustangs volleyball team. In 2017 the team was forced to bounce around different gyms, including in Gregory-Portland, to get ready for their season.

The newly constructed gym is also the high school's main gym, which serves the basketball teams.

Head volleyball Coach Holly Muniz hopes being back on the home court will help motivate the team to make it to playoffs.

"For the girls, I think it's a big thing. It's motivation to want to play and do better because we actually get to come to our own gym. It's ownership and I know the girls are really excited about it," Muniz said.

The Lady Mustangs hosted their first home game Tuesday night against the Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates since Hurricane Harvey destroyed their gym.

