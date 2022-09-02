Is your freezer full? Area restaurant discusses uptick on chicken wing prices leading to game day

While the pandemic has resulted in supply shortages across the Coastal Bend, House of Burgers said that they have more than enough chicken wings to go around.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Big Game is just days away as Coastal Bend restaurants begin to prepare for the large rush of residents.

Employees with House of Burgers said that while purchasing your favorite wings has gotten more expensive, there is still plenty to go around.

Karina Gutierrez Manager of House of Burgers adds that the popular eating establishment has spaces that make it a perfect spot to bring children.

"People love to come out and bring their families to play out here on the moon jumps," Gutierrez said. "And we have our TVs set up. Wings, burgers and beer. What else do you need on Super Bowl Sunday, right?"

With the pandemic impacting supply shortages across the Coastal Bend, chicken wings have been added to that list of scarce items. The mark up on the savory sports day staple has resulted in House of Burgers having to make changes to their menu.

"We did have to change up our menu," Gutierrez said. "Not on the food, but on our wings. That's where our prices changed."

While the prices have changed, Gutierrez said that that some patrons ahead mixed feelings regarding the change in prices.

"We have our different costumers," Gutierrez said. "They have their own opinion. Some are like 'wow, they are crazy prices! We're not going to pay them' and other's are like 'wow, you guys have the cheapest ones we've seen.'"

With many sports fans gearing up to gather with friends and family alike on Sunday, Gutierrez said that despite the cost House of Burgers will have plenty food to go around.

"We try to keep our costumers happy and we don't ever want to tell them we don't happy something even if it costs us more to pay," Gutierrez said, "but we're going to have it for our costumers."

Gutierrez said that if residents plan on making large orders of 50-to-100 wings, to place the order the day before.

