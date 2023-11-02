Islanders Basketball hosts Lamar Cardinals; Makinna Serrata crushes 1,000-point milestone

Islander's Men's Basketball are on a six-game-win-streak

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Women's game:

-The Islanders are trying to pick up some slack after losing their last two games.

-Makinna Serrata hit her 1,000-point milestone and actually surpassed that. She had 17 points against Lamar.

-in the second half Lamar from the top of the key finds #14 Emma Imevbore down at the block.

-Islanders answering back Alicia Westbrook forces the steal and takes it all the way herself for an easy layup.

-Lamar took home the win with a nail-bitter final, 73-68.

-They're currently on a three-game losing streak now and will be on the road next week in Louisiana.

Men's team:

-The Men's team is ranked second in the Southland Conference.

-Owen Dease at the top of the arch.

-Lamar answers back with a three from Chris Pryor.

-The Islander's beat the Cardinals, 61-52.

-They're on the road next week in Louisiana.

From the basketball court to the football field. The Corpus Christi Police Department reminded the community to plan ahead if you will be driving somewhere to watch the big game.

Last year there were only four people arrested for DWI on Super Bowl Sunday. The year before that in 2021, there were 8 people arrested for drunk driving. Then in 2020 only 2 people were arrested.

Lt. Michael Pena, the Public Information Officer of the Corpus Christi Police Department said no matter what way you cut it, it's never worth getting a DWI.

"Cause what you don't factor in is, 'how much is this going to cost you?' You get arrested for DWI, your vehicle gets compounded, you lose your license, you hire a lawyer, you go to court, you get the fines, you got to get your vehicle out of impound. Those start adding up very quickly and none of that is going to be comparable to how much a ride share would've cost you. It's simple math. Everybody understands money, whether you want to spend $20 or $2,000, $5,000, $10,000," said Pena.

The game is set to start at 5:30 p.m.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.