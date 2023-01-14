Islanders men's and women's basketball wreck New Orleans at home; a new program record is set

The men's team set a new school record of three-pointers made in a game with 16. The previous record number was 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Islanders women's team:

-The Islanders and New Orleans were tied at the half, 30-30. Off the miss, Islanders Westbrook with the rebound then the pass to Whitner. Then the pass down court to #10 Hayle Campbell with the quick-thinking bounce pass to #11 Paige Allen.

-Then New Orleans answered back off the fast break. #20 Justice Ross took it all the way and finished with an easy layup.

-Islanders on offense. #13 Alecia Westbrook finds #3 Jaeda Whitner at the corner for the 3-pointer.

-She can shoot, she can pass too. Whitner finds Westbrook in the paint and gets the bucket.

The women's team took care of business over New Orleans with a 58-45 final. They're now 4-1 in conference. They'll be on the road next week against Lamar and HCU.

Islanders men's team:

-Off the top, the quick pass to 0 Trevian Tennyson from the 3-point line.

-New Orleans answered back with the easy layup.

-The Islanders force the turnover. #4 Jalen Jackson rook it down the court, kicked it out to #23 Ross Williams who went to splash town.

The Islanders banked 16 3-pointers and set a new school record of 3s made in a game. The previous number was 14. The Islander's men team rocked New Orleans in a 97-79 final. They are also on the road next week against lamer and HCU.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.