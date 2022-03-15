Shakas Up! Islanders play Texas Southern this afternoon in March Madness 'First Four'

The winner of today's game will be the 16-seed that plays #1 seed Kansas on Thursday night.

DAYTON, Ohio — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball program will represent the Southland Conference when it plays Texas Southern in the First Four on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. (CT) on truTV.

The team traveled to Dayton, Ohio on Monday to get ready for the match-up. This is the first time the team has been to the NCAA Tournament in 15 years!

Our Sports Director, Chris Thomasson, is traveling with the team.

You wait two hours for an interview w/ Coach Steve Lutz and of course a helicopter decides to take off right when you’re talking to him. 😂 Lutz talks about the turnaround with the team playing three games in three days at the Southland & now a quick trip to the First Four in Dayton. Islanders Mens Basketball Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News #3SportsBlitz KIII 3 News Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Monday, March 14, 2022

Chris spent some time with the team Tuesday morning at their shootaround.

I’m out at @Islanders_MBB shootaround this morning at Kettering Fairmount High.



I’ll have a report tonight at 6 PM with the Islanders working out at this HS basketball palace.



I was told they take their basketball seriously here in the Midwest and they sure do. 😳 #3SportsBlitz pic.twitter.com/vHMvR0p2do — Chris Thomasson - KIII Sports (@ChrisThomasson7) March 15, 2022

The Islanders rank second in the nation in free throws made (563), third in free throw attempts (757), 12th in offensive rebounds per game (12.9 orpg) and top-15 in turnovers forced per game (16.6).

The winner of today's game will be the 16-seed that plays #1 seed Kansas on Thursday night.

Here's how to watch the Islanders play at 5:40 p.m.

If you are in Corpus Christi –

Watch Party locations on Tuesday, March 15. 5-8 p.m. | Game Tips Off at 5:40 p.m. (CT)

The Post at Lamar Park – Open to public

Brewster Street South Side – Open to public

Dewey’s – Open to public

The Tavern – Open to public

Momentum Village Clubhouse – Open to TAMU-CC students only

Miramar Clubhouse – Open to TAMU-CC students only

truTV Channels

AT&T UVerse, 164/1164

Verizon FIOS, 183/683

DISH Network, 242

DirecTV, 246

Grande Communications, 47

Spectrum (Corpus Christi), 50

Your fav tv station has you covered with the latest details and highlights🏀 make sure to follow @kiii3news and @ChrisThomasson7!🤙🏼 https://t.co/HFXUu9AKZN — Ashley Gonzalez (@ashley_gonz14) March 15, 2022