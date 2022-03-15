x
Shakas Up! Islanders play Texas Southern this afternoon in March Madness 'First Four'

DAYTON, Ohio — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball program will represent the Southland Conference when it plays Texas Southern in the First Four on Tuesday at 5:40 p.m. (CT) on truTV.

The team traveled to Dayton, Ohio on Monday to get ready for the match-up. This is the first time the team has been to the NCAA Tournament in 15 years!

We have arrived. 🤙   #ShakasUp | #LutzGo | #TAMUCC | #MarchMadness

Posted by Islanders Mens Basketball on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Our Sports Director, Chris Thomasson, is traveling with the team.

You wait two hours for an interview w/ Coach Steve Lutz and of course a helicopter decides to take off right when you’re talking to him. 😂 Lutz talks about the turnaround with the team playing three games in three days at the Southland & now a quick trip to the First Four in Dayton. Islanders Mens Basketball Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News #3SportsBlitz KIII 3 News

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Monday, March 14, 2022

Chris spent some time with the team Tuesday morning at their shootaround.

The Islanders rank second in the nation in free throws made (563), third in free throw attempts (757), 12th in offensive rebounds per game (12.9 orpg) and top-15 in turnovers forced per game (16.6).

The winner of today's game will be the 16-seed that plays #1 seed Kansas on Thursday night.  

Here's how to watch the Islanders play at 5:40 p.m.

If you are in Corpus Christi –
Watch Party locations on Tuesday, March 15. 5-8 p.m. | Game Tips Off at 5:40 p.m. (CT)

  • The Post at Lamar Park – Open to public 
  • Brewster Street South Side – Open to public
  • Dewey’s – Open to public
  • The Tavern – Open to public
  • Momentum Village Clubhouse – Open to TAMU-CC students only
  • Miramar Clubhouse – Open to TAMU-CC students only

truTV Channels

  • AT&T UVerse, 164/1164
  • Verizon FIOS, 183/683
  • DISH Network, 242
  • DirecTV, 246
  • Grande Communications, 47
  • Spectrum (Corpus Christi), 50

Wheels ⬆️ Next Stop: Dayton, Ohio #ShakasUp | #LutzGo | #TAMUCC | #MarchMadness

Posted by Islanders Mens Basketball on Monday, March 14, 2022

   

