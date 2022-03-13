Shakas up! The Islanders Selection Show watch party is happening Sunday afternoon

Last night, the Islanders men's basketball team cinched their spot in the NCAA tournament, better known as March Madness! Here's the details on where you can watch.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You heard it here, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi men's basketball team won 73-65 over Southeastern Louisiana in the Southland Conference Championship Game Saturday in Katy.

With that win, they're on their way to March Madness for the first time in 15 years! Today, they'll be holding a watch party for the selection show to find out where they're placed in the brackets.

That watch party will be happening Sunday, Mar. 13 at 5:00 p.m. in the Anchor Ballroom on campus. The event is free and open to the public, so come by to show your Coastal Bend pride.

There, players will find out where they're ending up, and who they're going to face. It's an exciting moment, and we're all wishing the Islanders luck!

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.