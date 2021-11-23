Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett out as New York Giants offensive coordinator

Garrett, who was the former Dallas Cowboys head coach, joined the Giants in January 2020. The Giants are 3-7 in the NFC East behind Washington.

DALLAS — Jason Garrett has been fired from his coaching position as offensive coordinator for the New York Giants following a 30-10 loss to Tampa Bay. The team tweeted the news Tuesday afternoon.

Garrett, who was the former Dallas Cowboys head coach, joined the Giants in January 2020. The Giants are 3-7 in the NFC East, behind Washington.

During Monday's game, the New York Giants got the ball to start the second half down just 17-10 against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A failed fourth-down play on the opening drive and an interception on the ensuing possession left the Giants trailing by 17 in what ended up a 30-10 loss to Tampa Bay.

Questions again were raised during coach Joe Judge’s postgame media session about Garrett and whether he would remain in that role. Judge declined to address Garrett’s status or any other possible changes but did place blame for the defeat squarely on the coaching staff.

Before his tenure as the head coach of the Cowboys, Garrett served as Dallas' offensive coordinator, and also spent time as a quarterback on the team in the 1990s. Garrett went 87-70, including a 2-3 playoff record, during his time as head coach.

Garrett also played for the Giants from 2000-2003.

Dallas replaced him with former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.