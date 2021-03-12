KINGSVILLE, Texas — Both Javelina Men's and Women's Basketball teams take care of business against Angelo State.
The Women's squad off the top, Brianna Pena with the pump fake from the top of the key then the jumper from the elbow, it's good.
Then it's Mia Cherry who said miss me with that defense and collects some ankles and the three.
It's Cherry again making her way near the block, gets hers and one.
Bri Pena again off the bounce pass then buckets from the elbow again.
The team would go on and win the game, 61-43. They're currently 6-2 overall, and 4-0 at home.
Moving on to the Men's team:
CJ Smith off the screen then the jumper from the elbow, buckets.
Then, No. 2 Creighton Avery off the screen then finds No. 31 Marcus Jones at the top of the key, and drowns the three!
Now on defense, Javelinas No. 5 Sammy Brooks forces the turnover, then No. 3 Jordan Wilson scoops it up and finishes business with the layup.
The Javelinas would go on and take the dub in OT 77-55.
