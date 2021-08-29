Javelinas come back for an exciting new volleyball season

According to the Head Coach Tanya Allen, they welcomed back their entire roster and new players as well.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — College volleyball season is coming, and the Javelinas are back.

"We've added new players and returned our entire lineup from last year," said Tanya Allen, the Head Volleyball Coach of Texas A&M University Kingsville.

This year serves as a somewhat more normal season since last year, the pandemic limited the squad to only playing five teams over and over.

"Just because the travel," said Allen. "We couldn't extend our travel very far, so we played a lot of teams repeatedly. I'm excited to see new faces, new opponents, new competition".

The team never had to cancel or postpone a game because of a COVID outbreak, but there were a couple situations where players needed to quarantine which threw routines out the door.

"Like you're just sitting there, and you don't have symptoms, trying to come back, you just want to come back every day. You just want to get on the court and that's an adjustment you have to make. Then, you get out of shape, and you have to get back in shape. It's just very up and down," Allen added.

For Ayanna Jackson, even though she was brought on by the Javelinas last season, she said she still hasn't been able to embrace being a collegiate athlete because of all the changes the virus brought to sports. But she hopes to gain that this season.

"It felt like everything is moving pretty slow and this year coming in, it feels like the real experience everyone's been talking about," said Jackson.