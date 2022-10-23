JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Watt announce birth of their first child

Koa James Watt was born on Sunday, according to a tweet from JJ Watt.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — It's a big announcement from two big sports stars. JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai Watt posted to social media Tuesday night about the birth of their first child.

“Love and happiness have reached heights we never even knew existed,” tweeted JJ Watt.

Koa James Watt was born on Sunday, according to the tweet.

JJ Watt, who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals, was a member of the Houston Texans for a decade. Kealia Ohai Watt now plays for the Chicago Red Stars after her time with the Houston Dash.

The couple announced back in June that they were expecting.

Congratulations go out to the new parents on their growing family!

Editor's note: Video above is from the report of the Watts expecting their first child