CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For Major League Baseball MVP and World Series Champion Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros was in Corpus Christi Wednesday for an event called Under the Lights, presented by CITGO.

The event kicked off Wednesday night at Whataburger Field and was a way to raise money for scholarships to help families in the Coastal Bend.

3News Anchor Rudy Trevino had the chance to sit down and talk to Altuve before Wednesday night's event.

