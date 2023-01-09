Junior girl with down syndrome joins Richard King High School Royalettes for halftime performance

Allison Lopez was at every home game for the King Mustangs for the last two years. She never performed on the field until last week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Halftime dance routines are a familiar sight on Friday nights during football season.

The Richard King High School Royalettes have someone on their team working hard to learn the routines despite her medical condition.

Allison Lopez, a junior, has been to every home game for the King Mustangs for the last two years. The Royalettes director said she is having a lot of fun learning how to dance.

Lopez is one of the 25 Royalettes this year. It is a tough job with practice every school day during seventh period. There is also after school practice until 6 p.m. twice a week. Brianna Mota directs the Royalettes and has for the last three years. She said they stay busy preparing to perform during football season.

“Football season’s pretty jam packed of practice cause they, these girls work really, really hard and they take a lot of pride in their performances,” Mota said.

Mota brings experience as a Carroll High School Tigerette alumnae and said her job is done when the Royalettes perform well on the field. Lopez is her cousin and has been with the team for the last two years. She is proud of her cousin, who has Down Syndrome, and encouraged her to join the team.

“I said, you know what, why don’t they come out to the football games, she loves to dance," Mota said. "She can be one of us, you know, she can be a Royalette.”

Mota described Lopez as more shy growing up. That changed when she got to high school. She danced the cadences at pep rallies and started marching with the Royalettes on game days. Mota said she was inspired by her cousin expressing herself through dance.

“She kind of does her own thing, but she’s keeping up with the girls and it’s really kind of broken her out of her shell and really turned her into an amazing dancer,” Mota said.

At last week's game between the Mustangs and Alice Coyotes, Lopez did something she had never done before. She performed with the Royalettes during every routine. Until then, she had only watched from the sidelines. This time was different.

Mota shared that watching Lopez perform brought tears to her eyes. She recalled the moment her cousin told her, "I did it."

“I was very proud of that moment to have her with us and to, you know, she felt included, right," Mota said. "She felt included to be a part of our family.”

Lopez being part of the team is something Mota hopes will show other programs how important inclusivity is on and off the field. With her first halftime performance now under her belt, she is already getting ready for the next.

