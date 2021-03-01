x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Sports

Kellen Moore to stay on as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator after contract extension

Moore, 32, has been in the position for the past two seasons.
Credit: AP
Dallas Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Dallas Cowboys reached an agreement Saturday night on a multi-year contract extension that will keep Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Moore, 32, has been in the position for the past two seasons.

Last weekend, reports were speculating if Moore would return to his alma mater Boise Stare after the vacancy became open.

Moore compiled a 50-3 record as a starting quarterback for the Boise State Broncos.

RELATED: Kellen Moore 'unique' for Boise State job, but focused on Cowboys

After the announced of his contract extension with the Cowboys, Moore released the following statement:

“I am very excited to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as the offensive coordinator. I will no longer be pursuing the head coaching job at Boise State. I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again.

We are building something special here in Dallas. I am thankful to the Jones family and Mike McCarthy for providing me with the opportunity to coach these special players. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job.”

Related Articles