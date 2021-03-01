Kellen Moore to stay on as Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator after contract extension

Moore, 32, has been in the position for the past two seasons.

The Dallas Cowboys reached an agreement Saturday night on a multi-year contract extension that will keep Kellen Moore as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Last weekend, reports were speculating if Moore would return to his alma mater Boise Stare after the vacancy became open.

Moore compiled a 50-3 record as a starting quarterback for the Boise State Broncos.

After the announced of his contract extension with the Cowboys, Moore released the following statement:

“I am very excited to remain with the Dallas Cowboys as the offensive coordinator. I will no longer be pursuing the head coaching job at Boise State. I love Boise State. I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again.