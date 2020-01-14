CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District announced Tuesday that King High School head football coach Albert "Eddie" Hesseltine will step down and pursue an administrator role.

According to Corpus Christi ISD, King High School Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach Albert "Eddie" Hesseltine is leaving the district to become an administrator at Sinton ISD.

"We are grateful for Coach Hesseltine's commitment to our district and our students," said Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. "In addition to our collaboration in the service of the district, I was fortunate to be the parent of an athlete who benefited from his leadership. I know firsthand how dedicated Coach Hesseltine is to student success and public education. He has our full support as he takes this next step in his career."

CCISD says that Hesseltine expects to complete his tenure in early February.

