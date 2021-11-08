King HS football hoping for a normal season amid the pandemic

Last season, positive COVID cases threw a few flags on the field.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's nothing that welcomes the new school year better than South Texas High School Football. As coaches hit the field and athletes throw on their shoulder pads, there's much more to keep in mind than just beating the opponent.

"We're all trying to do our part and wear our mask in the classrooms and make sure we keep our season as normal as possible and play as many games as possible," Michael Vick Barrera, a starting senior linebacker for the King Mustangs said.

"We had a few, I guess not cancellations, but rescheduling in other sports," Douglas Foster, the Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach for the Mustangs said.

For Foster, even though masks and vaccines are not required, he still wants to set the right example for his team.

"'I tell them [athletes], 'make a good decision to keep your family safe. That's what you need to do,'" Foster said. "I've been vaccinated. My whole family has. I just thought it was prudent for me to make sure if they're advertising this is the best way for me to stay safe and keep my family safe, I want to do that."

This goes for the staff, too.

"For the most part, I think most of faculty, for me, most of my coaches are vaccinated," he added.

In the worst-case scenario if an athlete tests positive:

"All the coaches would make me aware of that and the situation and then I would turn that information to our nurse," said Foster. "From there, our nurse takes care of the next steps that have to be followed in order for us to ensure the safety of that child plus all those around him or her."