CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here is another way people in our community are helping #SpreadTheLove. Though local schools have been canceled, and everyone is practicing keeping their distance from one another in the wake of the coronavirus, some people are finding new ways to stay connected.

In a Facebook post from King High School, administrators wrote "corona quarantine can’t keep our volleyball program from each other," as the high school's volleyball team put together a video of them bumping a virtual volleyball to each other.

The volleyball making its way to each athlete as they practice staying at home during this time. It's a clever way to show everyone that though they are apart, the game of volleyball that they love so much, will always keep them together.

Keep it going! Love makes the world go round, right? Show us the ways you are spreading the love.

