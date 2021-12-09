Texas A&M Kingsville tailgate returns with new football season

The fans, the barbecues, the brews were all back in Kingsville Saturday as tailgating made an emphatic return ahead of a Javelina win.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Unlike last year, line dances are back, the meat is on the grill, tailgates are back which means Javelina football is back.

Texas A&M University Kingsville Cheer Captain Caroline Garza, was excited to be back on the field once again..

"We've been waiting for this for a really long time and anticipating and waiting and waiting and waiting," Garza said. "Now it's finally here and now our family's here and I'm just really excited."

It's been a while since Javelina fans were able to cheer on their favorite team. This is something fan Adolfo Chaves has missed.

"It's just, it feels like home," Chaves said.

Traditions that started in Kingsville were finally able to resume. David Rosse, a dedicated Javelina cook, was excited.

"A friend of mine built this barbecue pit for me and I've been barbecuing ever since with it," Roose said.

The Javelinas responded well to all the love. They got to work and racked up their first win at home against Western Oregon University, 24-10.