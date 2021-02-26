Baseball returning to Whataburger Field with TAMUCC Islanders Homecoming series

The Kleberg Classic series between the Islanders and University of Houston kicks off Friday with the Homecoming game on Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Baseball is back this weekend at Whataburger Field for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The ballpark will welcome Islander fans and alumni for their Homecoming series.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi's Homecoming was actually rescheduled to this weekend because of the winter weather we experienced last week. While many are excited for the time honored tradition to continue, COVID-19 preventative measures will be in place to make sure people are safe.

Staff was there Thursday to mark the seats so that fans can be sure and practice social distancing during the game.

"You can go online and purchase tickets so you can be with your family or friends in your own little pod to enjoy the game," said Russell Wagner, Executive Director of Alumni Relations for TAMUCC. "Masks are going to be required. There will be plenty of hand sanitizer there."

"It's what our staff and our team and facility is here to do," said Brady Ballard, Corpus Christi Hooks general manager. "We obviously had our restrictions. We hope our time is coming to welcome fans back slowly and safely through these games, and looking forward to what will be a Hooks season May 4."

Organizers said they are looking at a maximum of about 1,500 fans in the stands because of social distancing. The Homecoming events include a fireworks show and the lighting of the "I" following the game in the parking lot.

Saturday's game starts at 6 p.m. Tickets will be sold strictly online at cchooks.com as well as the TAMUCC website.

