LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council wants Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles and award the trophies to the Dodgers.

The resolution was introduced after it was revealed that the Astros used a system by then-coach Alex Cora in 2017 to tip off batters on what pitch was to be thrown.

The Red Sox are under investigation for stealing signs in Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when Boston won the World Series.

Council members acknowledged Tuesday's symbolic vote sends the message that cheating shouldn't be tolerated.

